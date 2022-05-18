Jail Log from the Lafayette County Detention Center for May 13 to May 17

Lafayette County Detention Center (Bruce Newman)

This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.

 

May 13

Tyana West, 30. Charge: Trespassing after warning. There is no mention of where this case will be heard.

Kenneth Harrison, 48. Charge: Warrant, domestic violence – simple assault. There is no mention of where this case will be heard.

 

May 14

Steven Eubanks, 72. Charge: Domestic violence. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Willie Sisk, 22. Charge: Warrant for domestic violence, trespassing. This case will be heard in Municipal court. 

Alex Memahon, 24. Charge: Domestic violence. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Ashley Britt, 34. Charge: Contempt of court. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Anthony Hooper, 23. Charge: Domestic violence – simple assault. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

 

May 15

QueSean Certion, 19. Charge: Possession of paraphernalia, false ID. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Benjamin Zamarron, 24. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

 

May 16

Brad Marion, 42. Charge: Trespassing. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Marque Martin, 30. Charge: Uttering forgery warrant, holding for investigation. This case will be heard in Circuit court. 

 

May 17 

Thomas Gardner, 54. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Scott Nelson, 37. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Municipal court. 

David Wheelock, 24. Charge: Sexual battery. This case will be heard in Municipal court. 

