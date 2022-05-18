Jail Log from the Lafayette County Detention Center for May 13 to May 17

This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.

May 13

Tyana West, 30. Charge: Trespassing after warning. There is no mention of where this case will be heard.

Kenneth Harrison, 48. Charge: Warrant, domestic violence – simple assault. There is no mention of where this case will be heard.

May 14

Steven Eubanks, 72. Charge: Domestic violence. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Willie Sisk, 22. Charge: Warrant for domestic violence, trespassing. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Alex Memahon, 24. Charge: Domestic violence. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Ashley Britt, 34. Charge: Contempt of court. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Anthony Hooper, 23. Charge: Domestic violence – simple assault. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

May 15

QueSean Certion, 19. Charge: Possession of paraphernalia, false ID. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Benjamin Zamarron, 24. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

May 16

Brad Marion, 42. Charge: Trespassing. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Marque Martin, 30. Charge: Uttering forgery warrant, holding for investigation. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

May 17

Thomas Gardner, 54. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Scott Nelson, 37. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

David Wheelock, 24. Charge: Sexual battery. This case will be heard in Municipal court.