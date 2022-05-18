Jail Log from the Lafayette County Detention Center for May 13 to May 17
Published 12:00 pm Wednesday, May 18, 2022
This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.
May 13
Tyana West, 30. Charge: Trespassing after warning. There is no mention of where this case will be heard.
Kenneth Harrison, 48. Charge: Warrant, domestic violence – simple assault. There is no mention of where this case will be heard.
May 14
Steven Eubanks, 72. Charge: Domestic violence. This case will be heard in Justice court.
Willie Sisk, 22. Charge: Warrant for domestic violence, trespassing. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Alex Memahon, 24. Charge: Domestic violence. This case will be heard in Justice court.
Ashley Britt, 34. Charge: Contempt of court. This case will be heard in Justice court.
Anthony Hooper, 23. Charge: Domestic violence – simple assault. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
May 15
QueSean Certion, 19. Charge: Possession of paraphernalia, false ID. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Benjamin Zamarron, 24. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
May 16
Brad Marion, 42. Charge: Trespassing. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Marque Martin, 30. Charge: Uttering forgery warrant, holding for investigation. This case will be heard in Circuit court.
May 17
Thomas Gardner, 54. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Scott Nelson, 37. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
David Wheelock, 24. Charge: Sexual battery. This case will be heard in Municipal court.