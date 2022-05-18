Trio earns top ranks in Regents School of Oxford Class of 2022

Regents School of Oxford proudly announced its 2022 valedictorian and co-salutatorians for its senior class.

Valedictorian Camden Reed boasts a 4.0 grade point average (GPA) for his time at Regents and is a member of the school’s lacrosse team.

As far as post-grad plans, Reed is taking a gap year after his graduation ceremony to immerse himself deeper into his Christian faith in Pine Mountain, Ga., for the Impact 360 Institute. The Institute will allow him to travel to countries and states while learning how to understand many worldviews.

After his time at the institute, college is in Reed’s future.

“I would probably major in business or finance in college,” Reed said. “Finance kind of gives you more of an edge to do specific things.”

The Houston-born student has lived in Oxford for 13 years and proudly dedicates his success here to his parents for pushing him to have great grades throughout his schooling.

“They don’t really ask me as much about my grades anymore because I’m kind of older,” Reed said. “I think they trust me at this point, which is kind of motivation in itself.”

Co-Salutatorian Nate Paul is excited to stay in Oxford for the upcoming years, as he plans on transitioning from a Regents Lion to an Ole Miss Rebel. Paul wants to major in accounting at The University of Mississippi for Fall 2022.

Paul is a member of the Regent’s basketball team, lacrosse team, and baseball team. The student also makes time to be present in his youth group.

With a 3.94 grade point average (GPA), Paul dedicates his success to not only his family, but also to the teachers at Regents.

“My parents definitely kind of pushed me to do the best that I can,” he said.

Co-Salutatorian Sydney Grace Ottens was not able to speak directly to The Oxford Eagle.

Ottens is planning on attending The University of Mississippi in the fall. Her major is still undecided.

Throughout her time at Regents, Ottens participated in many athletic and academic endeavors. The student was a member of the cross country team, track team, varsity volleyball team, and swim team. Ottens also was a member of the National Honor Society and Mu Alpha Theta.

Regents School of Oxford’s graduation ceremony will take place on Saturday, May 21 at 10 a.m. in the College Hill Presbyterian Church.