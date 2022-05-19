Board of Supervisors sets public hearing for June 20 on proposed Medical Cannabis Ordinance

OXFORD, MISS. — The Lafayette County Board of Supervisors set a public hearing for June 20 to address the creation of a Lafayette County Medical Cannabis Ordinance, as well as amendments to the Lafayette County Zoning Ordinance regarding medical marijuana use.

Lafayette County and the City of Oxford automatically opted-in to the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act on May 2 after the state gave municipalities 90 days to opt-out of the program.

The county must now decide where dispensaries and growing facilities can be located, as well as where the consumption of medical cannabis is allowed.

The Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing on June 20 at 9 a.m. during its regular meeting to receive input from the community.

“We don’t legally have to hold a public meeting but we want to get input from our residents,” Board President Mike Roberts said.

Topics under discussion at the hearing will include a proposed medical cannabis ordinance to regulate the use of marijuana within the county, as well as amendments to the county’s zoning laws regarding the sale and cultivation of the product.