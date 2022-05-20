The 8th Annual Destination Oxford Car Show rides into town Saturday

Destination Oxford is back with the 8th Annual Destination Oxford Car Show on Saturday, May 21 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Downtown Oxford.

The event is free for the public. Come out and enjoy the show as cars line up on the downtown stretch of North Lamar. Registration is $30 for one car and $20 for each additional car. Participants must sign in at the Stage presented by CB’s Customs.

The car show will include a raffle to benefit CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Lafayette County and door prizes donated by local businesses such as Ole Town Med, Malco Theatres, Deal’s Auto Repair, High Cotton Wine & Spirits and more.

The city of Oxford cautions that cars parked on North Lamar Boulevard will be towed after 4 a.m. Saturday.

For more information contact event organizer Jason Plunk at (662) 832-9933 or at carshow38655@gmail.com.