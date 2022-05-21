Jail Log from the Lafayette County Detention Center for May 17 to May 19

This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.

May 17

Katavia Sisk, 25. Charge: DUI 1st, possession of paraphernalia, resisting arrest, failure to comply, speeding, expired tag, no insurance. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Joshua Enon, 24. Charge: Hold for DeSoto County. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Jasper Jenkins, 23. Charge: Robbery. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Adam Beevers, 30. Charge: Attempted murder. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

George Simmons, 60. Charge: Trespassing. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Amanda Ruis, 30. Charge: Serving Drug Court time, Drug Court violation. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

May 18

James Klemis, 20. Charge: Auto burglary, public drunk. This case will be heard in Circuit court and Municipal court.

Jermaire Graves, 41. Charge: Hold for other Agency. There is no mention of where this case will be heard.

Holly Tedford, 48. Charge: Domestic violence – simple assault. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Joseph Goode, 59. Charge: DUI 1st, careless driving. This case will be heard in Justice court.

May 19

Tye Davis, 40. Charge: Indecent exposure, hold for MDOC. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Timothy Porter, 54. Charge: DUI. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Dominique Goolsby, 27. Charge: Domestic violence. There is no mention of where this case will be heard.

Hayden Till, 20. Charge: Burglary. This case will be heard in Circuit court.