Jail Log from the Lafayette County Detention Center for May 17 to May 19
Published 2:45 pm Saturday, May 21, 2022
This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.
May 17
Katavia Sisk, 25. Charge: DUI 1st, possession of paraphernalia, resisting arrest, failure to comply, speeding, expired tag, no insurance. This case will be heard in Justice court.
Joshua Enon, 24. Charge: Hold for DeSoto County. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Jasper Jenkins, 23. Charge: Robbery. This case will be heard in Circuit court.
Adam Beevers, 30. Charge: Attempted murder. This case will be heard in Circuit court.
George Simmons, 60. Charge: Trespassing. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Amanda Ruis, 30. Charge: Serving Drug Court time, Drug Court violation. This case will be heard in Circuit court.
May 18
James Klemis, 20. Charge: Auto burglary, public drunk. This case will be heard in Circuit court and Municipal court.
Jermaire Graves, 41. Charge: Hold for other Agency. There is no mention of where this case will be heard.
Holly Tedford, 48. Charge: Domestic violence – simple assault. This case will be heard in Justice court.
Joseph Goode, 59. Charge: DUI 1st, careless driving. This case will be heard in Justice court.
May 19
Tye Davis, 40. Charge: Indecent exposure, hold for MDOC. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Timothy Porter, 54. Charge: DUI. This case will be heard in Justice court.
Dominique Goolsby, 27. Charge: Domestic violence. There is no mention of where this case will be heard.
Hayden Till, 20. Charge: Burglary. This case will be heard in Circuit court.