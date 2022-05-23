Byhalia man arrested after investigation into property damage on Old Sardis Road
Published 4:31 pm Monday, May 23, 2022
The Oxford Police Department took a report of damaged property that occurred in the 300 block of Old Sardis Road on December 11, 2021.
After investigation, Matthew West, 26, of Byhalia, Mississippi, was arrested and charged with felony malicious mischief on Friday, May 20.
West was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $5,000 bond.