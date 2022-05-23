Destination Oxford Car Show brings together collectors, showcases unique rides

Cars, classic and modern, lined up along North Lamar Boulevard on Saturday during the 2022 Destination Oxford’s Car Show.

The annual event began at 8 a.m. and lasted until 2 p.m. Spectators, collectors and enthusiasts alike ventured out to the Square and marveled at the 1946 Chrysler Windsor, the Rebel Press’ 1960s Ford Econoline, or an original 1914 Ford Model T Roadster — one of the first affordable automobile for middle class Americans, according to Classic.

Those mentioned were only a few amongst the many cars visitors found on North Lamar and the ADA parking lot on Monroe Avenue.

The car show included a raffle with proceeds benefiting CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Lafayette County.

The car show was anticipated to be Destination Oxford’s biggest and best car show to date. Event organizer Jason Plunk expressed his gratitude to Mayor Robyn Tannehill and the Oxford Board of Aldermen for making the car show possible.