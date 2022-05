The Oxford Police Department took a report of a burglary that occurred on March 26th, 2022 on the 1800 block of Stafford Cove.

After investigation, Hayden Till, 20, of Baldwin, Mississippi, was arrested for Burglary of a Dwelling on Thursday, May 19.

Till was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $20,000 bond.