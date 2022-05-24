Edwin “Mack” MacArthur Burchfield, III, 21, of Senatobia, MS passed away on May 14, 2022. Mack was born on May 15, 2001 to Edwin and Lisa Burchfield. He is also survived by his sister, Chelsy Burchfield of Oxford and grandparents, Larry and Peggy Whiteside of Water Valley. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mac and Mary Dean Burchfield. Mack was a member of Lifepoint Church and a graduate of Senatobia High School where he played percussion in the band. After graduation he went on to complete the Welding and Cutting program at Northwest Mississippi Community College. Mack was a devoted and hardworking employee of Metal Tech in Coldwater. Some of his favorite past times included hunting, fishing, riding four wheelers and just hanging out at home. He loved to duck hunt and loved training his dog, Drax. Most of all, Mack just enjoyed the time spent making memories with his family and friends. Memorials may be sent to Lifepoint Church or Wounded Warrior Project. A memorial service was held at 1:00 p.m. May 20, 2022 at Lifepoint Church. Pate-Jones Funeral Home had charge of arrangements.