Oxford School District names Outstanding First Year Teacher

Published 11:22 am Tuesday, May 24, 2022

By Staff Report

The Oxford School District named OMS English teacher Gabby Vogt as their 2022 Outstanding First Year Teacher. (OSD Communications)

Oxford, Miss. Oxford School District awarded the Outstanding First Year Teacher Award to Gabrielle Vogt, English Language Arts (ELA)and English Language Learner (ELL) teacher at Oxford Middle School. In addition, Katie Polizzi from Della Davidson Elementary and Kelly Wages from Bramlett Elementary were also selected on their respective campuses as outstanding first-year teachers.

Vogt was recognized by the OSD Board of Trustees at the May board meeting. Chief Academic Officer Marni Herrington said “managing the challenges as a first-year teacher can be difficult and this teacher has excelled. She has built significant relationships with her students that impact their success in the classroom.”

“Great teachers make great teachers, and that is what I hope to do in my career,” said Vogt as she thanked board members.  Vogt possesses bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Secondary English Education and Ed. S. in Special Education from the University of Mississippi where she was a fellow in the Mississippi Excellence in Teaching program in 2018. Vogt is a native of New Orleans, Louisiana.

