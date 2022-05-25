Abbeville man arrested after OPD investigates break in on Molly Barr

The Oxford Police Department took a report of a burglary that occurred on May 16 in the 900 block of Molly Barr Road near the Oxford Housing Authority building.

After investigation, Brad Marion, 42, of Abbeville, Mississippi, was arrested and charged with house burglary on Tuesday, May 24.

Marion was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $5,000 bond.

The Oxford Police Department thanks the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department for their assistance in this case.