“Very proud of them”: Regents School of Oxford sends off its 11 graduates

Regents School of Oxford held an intimate commencement ceremony for its 11 graduating seniors on Saturday, May 21 at the College Hill Presbyterian Church.

Family, friends and guests were seated just outside the historic church, which sits just down the street from Regents’ main campus, watching as the graduates were honored for their educational achievements.

Regents’ Head of the School Jason Wood opened the event with a commencement speech reiterating the values he hopes the seniors were instilled with during their years at Regents.

“I wanted to talk to them one last time about what it means to be a graduate of Regents,” said Wood. “We have five pillars of a Portrait of a Graduate: a student who loves God, serves others, treasures knowledge, cherishes beauty and transforms culture.”

After Wood’s opening speech, Co-salutatorians Sydney Grace Ottens and Nathaniel Paul and Valedictorian Camden Reed delivered their addresses.

Then, seniors Isabella Cummins, Andy Edwards, Jamya Fondren, Sean Jenkins, Sydney Grace Ottens, Nathaniel Paul, Jalen Petty, Natalie Prather, Camden Reed, John Scott and Brock Vonderheide took to the stage to receive their diplomas.

Reportedly, the graduates have plans to pursue education further with some deciding to attend institutions like University of Mississippi, Northwest Mississippi Community College, Pearl River Community College, Berry College in Rome, Georgia, Covenant College in Dade County, Ga., and Grove City College in Grove City, Pennsylvania. Others are looking to explore the Christian faith even further and will attend Impact 360 Institute.

“I’m very proud of them,” said Wood. “They are a wonderful class and we’ve had a great experience working with them for the last 12-13 years. I’m excited to see where they go next and what’s in store for them.”