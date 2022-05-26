Jail Log from the Lafayette County Detention Center for May 20 to May 23

This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.

May 20

Matthew West, 26. Charge: Felony malicious mischief. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Edward Winters, 40. Charge: Failure to appear in court. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Shasta Goodson, 49. Charge: Felony shoplifting. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

James Madden, 28. Charge: Simple assault. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Antonio Ortiz, 31. Charge: Auto burglary. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

May 21

Christopher Jefferies, 48. Charge: DUI 1st, ran stop sign. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

John Freeland, 23. Charge: DUI 1st, improper equipment. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Patrick Archie, 58. Charge: Serving city time. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

May 22

Quinterio Bailey, 27. Charge: Domestic violence. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Derius Perry, 22. Charge: Hold for Metro. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Latrell Pegues, 24. Charge: Possession of paraphernalia. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

May 23

Adrian Elly, 42. Charge: Warrant. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Isaiah Pugh, 27. Charge: Simple assault warrant. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Tyrone Clark, 22. Charge: Disorderly conduct. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Brandeis Pettis, 21. Charge: Serving city time. There is no mention of where this case will be heard.

Jamarcus Strong, 25. Charge: Driving with a suspended license. This case will be heard in Justice court.

David Black, 22. Charge: DUI, speeding, expired tag, no insurance, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.

Kayla Eppinette, 31. Charge: Domestic violence. This case will be heard in Justice court.