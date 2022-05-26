Jail Log from the Lafayette County Detention Center for May 20 to May 23

Published 12:00 pm Thursday, May 26, 2022

By Staff Report

Lafayette County Detention Center (Bruce Newman)

This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.

 

May 20

Matthew West, 26. Charge: Felony malicious mischief. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Edward Winters, 40. Charge: Failure to appear in court. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Shasta Goodson, 49. Charge: Felony shoplifting. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

James Madden, 28. Charge: Simple assault. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Antonio Ortiz, 31. Charge: Auto burglary. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

 

May 21

Christopher Jefferies, 48. Charge: DUI 1st, ran stop sign. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

John Freeland, 23. Charge: DUI 1st, improper equipment. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Patrick Archie, 58. Charge: Serving city time. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

 

May 22

Quinterio Bailey, 27. Charge: Domestic violence. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Derius Perry, 22. Charge: Hold for Metro. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Latrell Pegues, 24. Charge: Possession of paraphernalia. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

 

May 23

Adrian Elly, 42. Charge: Warrant. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Isaiah Pugh, 27. Charge: Simple assault warrant. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Tyrone Clark, 22. Charge: Disorderly conduct. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Brandeis Pettis, 21. Charge: Serving city time. There is no mention of where this case will be heard.

Jamarcus Strong, 25. Charge: Driving with a suspended license. This case will be heard in Justice court.

David Black, 22. Charge: DUI, speeding, expired tag, no insurance, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.

Kayla Eppinette, 31. Charge: Domestic violence. This case will be heard in Justice court.

More News

“A scary situation”: Baby formula shortage puts infants’ health at risk

Oxford Film Festival announces new leadership, calls for film entries

Summer Sunset Series returns this June

Dickey Chappelle had an eye, and camera, on history

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    How do you feel about Daylight Saving Time?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...