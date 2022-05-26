Old-Time Piano Contest Tune-Ups Party to liven up the Pavilion tonight

The University of Mississippi invites to the public to come and join its guest artists and competitors at the Old Armory Pavilion at 7 p.m. today as they tune up their selections for the upcoming Old-Time Piano Playing Contest and Festival on this weekend.

Guest artists for this year include four-time champion Adam Swanson, boogie-woogie and blues artist Carl Sonny Leyland; three-time champion Brian Holland and Oxford’s own Bill Perry, Jr. Taylor Grocery Food Truck will be on hand as well as a cash bar.

Admission to the party is $10.

For ticketing and schedule information visit www.oldtimepianocontest.com. For assistance related to a disability, contact Ian Hominick at (662) 801-2251 or oldtimepianocontest@olemiss.edu.