Alexander Lee Sands passed away at the age of 19 on May 3, 2022. Alex loved life and brought joy to all who knew him. His sense of humor was unmatched and he delighted in making others laugh. Alex never met a stranger and went out of his way to make others feel included. He grew up playing competitive soccer and graduated from Silver Creek High School in Longmont Colorado. Alex was a freshman at the University of Mississippi and a member of the Sigma Pi Fraternity.

Alex was a beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew and cousin. He is survived by his parents, Lee and Shawna Sands; brother, Drew; grandparents, Roy and Nancy Roath, Anne Doron and Maryellen Sands; aunt and uncles, Jarvie and Amy Arnold and Chris Doron along with many cousins.

In Lieu of flowers donations can be made in Alex’s name to St. Vrain Valley Young Life. P.O. Box 664 Longmont, CO 80502. A celebration of Alex’s life will take place on June11, 2022 at 11:00 at Rocky Mountain Christian Church in Niwot, CO. A live stream will be available for the service at: