Jamie Elliott Sturdivant of Silverhill, Alabama, died on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at University Hospital, Mobile, AL, surrounded by her family.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Waller Funeral Home in Oxford, Mississippi with Dr. Max Sturdivant, Jr. officiating. Visitation will precede the service beginning at 9:30A until the service at 11:00 A.M.

She was born in Ashland, Mississippi on May 20, 1942, the daughter of James Ferrell Elliott and Nettie Rainer Elliott. She was retired from the University of Mississippi as a Staff Assistant. She wrote poetry and painted. She loved watching old movies. She had an appreciation for the old hymns of faith that she often sang while playing the piano. A person of great grace, she loved others unconditionally.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Judy Massey and her brother, W. T. Elliott.

Survivors include: her husband of 60 years, Max Ovid Sturdivant, Sr.; son, Dr. Max Sturdivant, Jr. of Hopkinsville, KY (wife, Carol Sturdivant); daughter, Dede Trotter of Silverhill, Alabama; grandchildren, Dr. Timothy Trotter (wife, Courtney Trotter) of Durham, North Carolina, Jonathan Trotter of Durham, North Carolina, Andrew Trotter of Silverhill, Alabama, Collin Reed Sturdivant of Hopkinsville, KY, Ashley Francis of Hopkinsville, KY (husband, Dr. Daniel Francis), and Gretchen Hancock of Clarksville, TN; great-grandchildren Ellie and Parker.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.

For more information or to leave an online condolence please call 662-234-7971 or visit www.wallerfuneralhome.com.