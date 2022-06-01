Jail Log from the Lafayette County Detention Center for May 27 to May 31

This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.

May 27

Mikais O’Bannon, 23. Charge: Simple domestic. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Deandre Fondren, 30. Charge: Contempt of court. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Tyler Rogers, 23. Charge: Careless, hold for Metro, hold for Pontotoc. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Greg Fondren, 30. Charge: Hold for MDOC. There is no mention of where this case will be heard.

Charles Pegues, 52. Charge: Hold for MDOC. There is no mention of where this case will be heard.

Larry Fogarty, 53. Charge: DUI, no insurance, disorderly conduct. This case will be heard in Justice court.

DaQuadrick Phillips, 32. Charge: DUI other. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Marcus Rucker, 39. Charge: DUI 1st, failure to appear warrant. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Charles Boone, 26. Charge: DUI other. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Daron James, 24. Charge: DUI 1st, no driver’s license, no insurance. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Kristen Bolen, 27. Charge: DUI other, no insurance, expired tag, possession of paraphernalia. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Justin Hervey, 25. Charge: DUI, no tail light. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Alexis Gordon, 27. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Alejandro Rodriguez Reyez, 47. Charge: DUI 1st, no driver’s license. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Jaquan Buford, 21. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Naomi Finnehan-Cantrell, 51. Charge: DUI, no insurance, expired driver’s license. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Johnnie Powell, 34. Charge: DUI other. This case will be heard in Justice court.

May 28

Kirkon Lewis, 49. Charge: DUI other, possession of marijuana in motor vehicle. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Ja’Quavian Tyson, 18. Charge: Possession of a stolen firearm. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Anthony Wilson, 41. Charge: Serving time. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Kais Woodard, 24. Charge: Embezzlement. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Jeffery Moorehead, 33. Charge: Warrant for breaking and entering, hold for Panola County. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Scotty Swindle, 34. Charge: DUI, speeding. This case will be heard in Justice court.

May 29

Chasity Daniels, 23. Charge: DUI, reckless driving. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Zhayuantae Walker, 28. Charge: DUI 1st, speeding. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Santiago Hernandez, 23. Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Maria Davis, 24. Charge: DUI other. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Rafael Rivera, 23. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Tyler Green, 31. Charge: DUI. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Charlsie Alexander, 42. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Vimal Sharma, 40. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Justice court.

May 30

Charles Walker-Smith, 42. Charge: Public drunk, obstructing traffic. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Stetson Coats, 26. Charge: Speeding, driving with a suspended license, no insurance. This case will be heard in Municipal courts.

May 31

Austin Thompson, 20. Charge: Armed robbery. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Dewayne Pegues, 18. Charge: Armed robbery. This case will be heard in Circuit court.