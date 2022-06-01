Lafayette County resident among graduates from hybrid nursing program

Published 8:30 am Wednesday, June 1, 2022

By Staff Report

Anthonette Thompson

The Holmes Community College Practical Nursing (Hybrid program) pinning ceremony was held on May 5 at the Attala Center in Kosciusko.  Dr. Christi Blair, DNP, RN is the instructor for the Hybrid Practical Nursing Program. 

There were eight graduates from the two-year program instructed by Dr. Christi Blair.

Graduates include Rachel Burnside of Attala County, Ashley Butler of Hinds County, Brittany Holey of Lawrence County, Morgan Parker of Rankin County, Christina Roberts of Adams County, Faye Roy of Holmes County, Anthonette Thompson of Lafayette County and Whitney Ulrich of Bolivar County.

Butler was named valedictorian and Ulrich was named salutatorian. 

For more information the Holmes Community College Practical Nursing Program offerings, visit

www.holmescc.edu/career-technical/practical-nursing/ 

.

 

 

