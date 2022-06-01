MDOT’s safety message contest begins

The Mississippi Department of Transportation is bringing back its annual Safety Message Contest for another year. Mississippians are encouraged to bring their A-game and come up with the punniest, cleverest messages for a chance to win.

The contest begins today and will run until June 15.

“MDOT is focused on safety; we want the traveling public as well as our roadside workers to make it home every night,” said Brad White MDOT Executive Director. “These messages you see along the roadways help remind drivers of easy ways to increase their safety when behind the wheel.”

MDOT’s traffic safety messages appear on DMS boards along highways and interstates throughout Mississippi. These messages, which are often related to current events and pop culture, are part of an effort to encourage drivers to change their actions behind the wheel. However, any local emergency messages and traffic updates automatically override scheduled messages on the DMS boards.

There is no limit to the number of messages you can submit, but below are some guidelines to remember:

The message must relate to traffic safety.

Signs can only accommodate three lines and 21 characters per line, including spaces.

Hashtags, phone numbers and website addresses are not allowed.

No emojis.

For this year’s contest, participants are encouraged to focus their messages on the following themes:

Speeding

Distracted Driving/Texting and Driving

Seat Belt Safety

Sober Driving

Work Zone Safety

Turn Signals/Blinkers

Left Lane Driving Etiquette

To submit the messages, visit @MississippiDOT on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.