What voters need to know about June 7th Primary Election Day

Mississippi’s Primary Election Day takes place on Tuesday, June 7 and the ballot features candidates for U.S. House of Representatives.

The Republican candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives 1st Congressional District are Trent Kelly and Mark D. Strauss.

The Democratic candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives 1st Congressional District are Hunter Avery and Dianne Black.

Click here to view a sample election ballot for the June 7th Primary

Polls for the June 7th Primary and General Elections will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Any voter in line at 7 p.m. is legally entitled to cast a ballot. Several counties have changed polling places since the 2020 elections, so we strongly recommend voters verify their polling place with their local Circuit Clerk before Election Day.

Polling Places in Lafayette County

District 1

OXFORD 1 – MS State Extension Office (70 FD Buddy East Parkway)

DENMARK/LAFAYETTE SPRINGS – Fire Station #11 Lafayette Springs (11 CR 287)

YOCONA – Yocona Community Center (826 Highway 334)

District 2

OXFORD 2 – Oxford Conference Center (102 Ed Perry Boulevard)

District 3

OXFORD 3 – Stone Recreation Center (423 Washington Avenue)

ABBEVILLE – Springfield Missionary Baptist Church (623 CR 106)

COLLEGE HILL – College Hill Community Center (10 CR 130)

TAYLOR – Taylor Community Center (78 First Street)

District 4

OXFORD 4 – Lafayette Civic Center (14 Tommie Collie Jane Road)

BURGESS – Clear Creek Baptist Church (46 CR 313)

HARMONTOWN – Lafayette County Fire Station #1 (599 Highway 310)

UNION WEST – Lafayette County Fire Station #16 (823 CR 313)

District 5

OXFORD 5 – Voting Precinct 501/Old Health Department (101 Center Ridge Road Highway 7 South)

HIGHWAY 7/9 SPLIT – Lafayette County Fire Station #3 (15 CR 369 Highway 7 South)

PARIS – Lafayette County Fire Station #14 (41 CR 430)

TULA – Lafayette County Fire Station #6 (153 CR 436)

Please contact your County Circuit Clerk’s Office or local Election Commissioners to verify your polling place.

Primary and General Election Day Reminders

The last day to absentee vote in-person is Saturday, June 4. The Circuit Clerk’s Offices will be open from 8 a.m. to noon. The Lafayette County Clerk’s Office is located at 1 Courthouse Square, Oxford, Mississippi.

All Primary and General Election mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by June 7 and received by the County Clerk Offices within five business days of June 7 in order to count.

Voters are required to show photo identification such as a government issued photo ID card; United States passport; government employee photo identification card; firearm license; student photo ID issued by an accredited Mississippi university, college or community/junior college; a United States military photo ID; a tribal photo ID; any other photo ID issued by any branch, department, agency or entity of the United States government or any state government; or a Mississippi Voter Identification Card at the polls.

A voter without an acceptable form of photo identification is entitled to cast an affidavit ballot.

A voter casting an affidavit ballot because they did not present an acceptable form of photo ID based upon a religious objection may not have their ballot rejected for this reason if they completes an Affidavit of Religious Objection in the Circuit or Municipal Clerk’s Office within five business days after Election Day.

The affidavit ballot may not have their ballot rejected for this reason if they present an acceptable form of photo ID in the Circuit or Municipal Clerk’s Office within five business days after Election Day.

In Mississippi, primary elections are conducted by political parties. However, our office will have observers in precincts across the state.

Problems at the polls observed by State observers or otherwise reported to our Elections Division will be referred to the authorities, including the Attorney General’s Office or the appropriate District Attorney’s Office. As a reminder, the Secretary of State’s Office has no enforcement authority over election-related issues.

For questions regarding Primary or General Election Day, please contact our Elections Division: ElectionsAnswers@sos.ms.gov or at the Hotline: 1-800-829-6786. For additional voting information specific to Lafayette County, please visit the voting page at lafayettems.com/voting/