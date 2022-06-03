Communicare’s expansion to bring more services to the community

Communicare celebrated its new offices with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony hosted by the Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce. The new office is located at 2890 South Lamar Boulevard in Oxford.

“This expansion will assist in offering more services, thanks to a Certified Community Behavioral Health Center Grant received through SAMHSA,“ stated Dr. Sandy Rodgers, executive director.

“This service model is evidence-based and allows us to provide physical healthcare and monitoring to our clients as wells as behavioral health services.”

Physician assistant Chris Dahl and his staff will provide the physical healthcare and certain lab testing on-site. Care coordination is also a big part of this program.

The main goals are to reduce the use of the emergency department and decrease the need for psychiatric hospitalizations.

“We are very, very excited to have this facility,” said Rodgers during the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

To learn more about Communicare, visit www.communicarems.org.