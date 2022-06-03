Ole Miss baseball’s regional opener vs Arizona postponed

Ole Miss baseball’s NCAA tournament-opener against Arizona has been pushed back to Saturday due to rain from severe storms in the area.

No. 6 national seed Miami will now play Canisius at 11 a.m. CT Saturday in game one of the regional, and the Rebels will take on Arizona 55 minutes after the conclusion of that game.

The National Hurricane Center says there is a 90 percent chance that the storm system currently off the coast of South Florida will strengthen into a tropical depression, and forecasts as much as six to 10 inches of rain in the region this weekend.

Experts fear the storm will strengthen into Alex, the first storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. The Hurricane Center issued tropical storm warnings for most of South Florida early Friday morning.

Weather Channel forecasts currently predict a 98% chance of rain Saturday morning with heavy showers throughout the afternoon. The rain is expected to ease by Saturday evening, with scattered thunderstorms and tropical storm-force winds continuing through Sunday afternoon.

Models indicate that the worst-hit areas of the region could experience 12-16 inches of rain over the weekend, and experts are preparing for significant flooding.

The Rebels are no strangers to weather delays having waited approximately six hours for the start of their SEC tournament game against Vanderbilt last week, but Bianco and company are eager to get back on the field after playing the waiting game while other teams made extended runs in their conference tournaments.