Jail Log from the Lafayette County Detention Center for May 31 to June 3
Published 12:45 pm Saturday, June 4, 2022
This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.
May 31
Eric Menefee, 28. Charge: Expired tag, no driver’s license, no insurance. This case will be heard in Circuit court.
Matthew Samples, 37. Charge: False pretense. This case will be heard in Justice court.
Dajour Walker, 25. Charge: Failure to exhibit driver’s license, disorderly conduct. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Faith House, 27. Charge: Aggravated domestic assault. This case will be heard in Circuit court.
June 1
Lawrence Smith, 29. Charge: DUI 2nd. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Kataria Sisk, 26. Charge: Speeding, no insurance, resisting arrest. This case will be heard in Justice court.
Casey Deaton, 37. Charge: DUI, possession of paraphernalia. This case will be heard in Justice court.
Shannon Bramlett, 33. Charge: Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Lakerrian Ruffin, 19. Charge: Armed robbery. This case will be heard in Circuit court.
June 2
Brandon Gilliom, 21. Charge: Sexual battery. This case will be heard in Circuit court.
James Wells, 59. Charge: PTO violation warrant. This case will be heard in Justice court.
Alma Nelson, 45. Charge: Hold for OPD Criminal Investigation Department. There is no mention of where this case will be heard.
Larry Flanagan, 19. Charge: Burglary. This case will be heard in Circuit court.
Christopher Parker, 44. Charge: Burglary, cyberstalking. This case will be heard in Circuit court.
Scottie Lane Smithley, 50. Charge: Possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of paraphernalia. This case will be heard in Circuit court.
Lauren James, 29. Charge: DUI 1st, speeding, child endangerment. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
June 3
Katherine Fitzmaurice, 20. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Willie Taylor, 39. Charge: False ID. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Edwin Lacher, 32. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.