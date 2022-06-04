Jail Log from the Lafayette County Detention Center for May 31 to June 3

This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.

May 31

Eric Menefee, 28. Charge: Expired tag, no driver’s license, no insurance. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Matthew Samples, 37. Charge: False pretense. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Dajour Walker, 25. Charge: Failure to exhibit driver’s license, disorderly conduct. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Faith House, 27. Charge: Aggravated domestic assault. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

June 1

Lawrence Smith, 29. Charge: DUI 2nd. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Kataria Sisk, 26. Charge: Speeding, no insurance, resisting arrest. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Casey Deaton, 37. Charge: DUI, possession of paraphernalia. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Shannon Bramlett, 33. Charge: Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Lakerrian Ruffin, 19. Charge: Armed robbery. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

June 2

Brandon Gilliom, 21. Charge: Sexual battery. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

James Wells, 59. Charge: PTO violation warrant. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Alma Nelson, 45. Charge: Hold for OPD Criminal Investigation Department. There is no mention of where this case will be heard.

Larry Flanagan, 19. Charge: Burglary. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Christopher Parker, 44. Charge: Burglary, cyberstalking. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Scottie Lane Smithley, 50. Charge: Possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of paraphernalia. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Lauren James, 29. Charge: DUI 1st, speeding, child endangerment. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

June 3

Katherine Fitzmaurice, 20. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Willie Taylor, 39. Charge: False ID. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Edwin Lacher, 32. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.