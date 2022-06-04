Ole Miss secures commitment from JUCO cornerback Roman Rashada

Ole Miss football secured a major commitment Saturday in the form of three-star JUCO cornerback Roman Rashada.

The Sacramento, Calif. native made the announcement on social media Saturday evening, posting a photo of himself in an Ole Miss uniform with the caption “Perhaps you were born for such a time as this… GOD, let’s work.”

Rashada, the older brother of 2023 four-star quarterback Jaden Rashada, visited Oxford with his younger brother this week prior to making his decision.

The Rebels are a favorite to land the younger Rashada as well after the Elite 11 selection named Ole Miss as one of his seven finalists along with LSU, Oregon, Florida, Miami, Cal and Texas A&M.

Ole Miss has already secured commitments from three players in the class of 2023, including three-star quarterback Marcel Reed.

The Rebels currently have the No. 48 recruiting class in the Class of 2023 according to 247Sports.