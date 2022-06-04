Oxford catcher Addy Shorter earns EAGLE Player of the Year honors

Oxford catcher Addy Shorter was named the 2022 EAGLE Player of the Year on Wednesday after leading the Chargers to their first district championship in school history this season.

The sophomore slugger posted an area-best .567 batting average this season, launching four home runs and driving in 31 runs to help Oxford claim the Region 1-6A title.

Shorter makes her second consecutive appearance on the All-Area team after earning the honor as a freshman last season.

“Addy is a great player and a hard worker,” Oxford head coach Kyle Long said. “She is one of the hardest working kids I’ve ever coached and her leadership qualities always shine through.

Shorter was instrumental to the Chargers’ success this season, providing a consistent presence behind the plate and generating plenty of offense out of the three-hole in the lineup. She led the team in batting average (.567), on-base percentage (.623), slugging percentage (1.o44), fielding percentage (.987), hits (38), runs (32) and stolen bases (14).

She now adds another award to an already-crowded trophy case after earning First Team All-Region honors and a Mississippi Association of Coaches Rising Stars Game nod.

Oxford

Joining Shorter on the All-Area team are Oxford’s Lindsey Gillis, Claire Wicker, Mhina Balthrop, Madi Jones and Kalvia Caldwell.

Gillis earned her second straight All-Area nod as an infielder after leading the Chargers with seven home runs and 33 RBIs. The sophomore third baseman also finished second on the team in slugging percentage (.833) and third in batting average (.394) and hits (26).

Wicker was also selected to her second consecutive All-Area team after posting a .346 batting average in 69 plate appearances this season. The freshman shortstop drove in 17 RBIs while finishing second on the team in steals with 10.

Balthrop recorded a .379 batting average this season to earn All-Area honors as an outfielder. The junior left fielder finished third on the team in slugging percentage (.568) and RBIs (22), and was one of four players with at least 20 hits on the season.

Jones joined Balthrop in the outfield after finishing second on the team in batting average (.435), hits (27) and runs (31). The sophomore outfielder also finished third on the team in on-base percentage (.533) while leading the Chargers with a 3.86 ERA to earn her second straight All-Area selection.

Caldwell was selected as the All-Area designated player after posting a .367 batting average to go along with her 12 RBIs and 14 runs scored. The senior designated player was also one of just three Chargers with multiple home runs on the season.

Lafayette

Representing Lafayette on this year’s All-Area team are Morgan Manscoe, Takiya Shaw, Taylor Styers and Tashika Carothers.

Manscoe earned All-Area honors as an infielder after pacing the Commodores with a .390 batting average. The junior shortstop established herself as the team’s leadoff hitter late in the season, and battled through a severe illness in the final week of the regular season as she helped guide the ‘Dores to the Region 2-5A championship.

Shaw posted a .286 batting average in 70 plate appearances to earn a nod as an outfielder. The senior right fielder was the only Commodore to hit multiple home runs on the season, and also finished second on the team in doubles with five.

Styers was selected as one of two pitchers on the team after putting together a strong season on the mound for the Commodores. The senior righty went 8-3 on the year, and was asked to start in the circle for Lafayette in every major game throughout the season.

Carothers posted a .333 batting average on the season to earn an All-Area selection. The sophomore slugger led the team in doubles (7) and was one of just four Commodores to hit a home run this season.

Water Valley

Representing Water Valley on this year’s All-Area team are Ty’Kayla Woodard, Trynadee Walton and Bri Parrish.

Woodard earned an All-Area nod after leading the Blue Devils with a .529 batting average. The senior infielder also led the team in on-base percentage (.619), slugging percentage (.971), walks (7) and runs scored (12).

Walton also earned a selection after posting a .414 batting average. The freshman infielder finished second on the team in on-base percentage (.485) and slugging percentage (.655).

Parrish put together an impressive season at the plate and in the circle to earn a selection. The junior pitcher led the team in RBIs (11) and was among the team leaders in batting average (.447), on-base percentage (.462) and slugging percentage (.605).