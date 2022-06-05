Boys & Girls Clubs Summer Program begins Monday

Parents looking for fun, summer learning for their children can register for the Boys & Girls Club summer program at Clubs located in Ripley, Tupelo, Oxford or New Albany. Serving North Mississippi since 1996, the organization reaches more than 2,000 youth annually through the four Clubhouse locations.

The six-week summer program will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 6 – July 15 for youth 6 to 18 years of age.

There are many activities planned that focus on the key program areas of Boys & Girls Clubs – Education, Health & Wellness, Career Development, The Arts, Character & Leadership and Sports & Recreation.

Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis. . The summer fee for both Tupelo locations is $75. The summer fee for the Ripley and New Albany site is $50. The summer fee for the Oxford site is $125. Fees are pro-rated for siblings within the same household.

Once again, Tupelo teen scholarships are available thanks to a grant from First Presbyterian Women of Tupelo.

For more information, call 662-841-6504 ext. 4. or the Boys & Girls Club of North Mississippi website at www.bgcnms.org.