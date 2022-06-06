Amory man arrested for two counts of burglary, one count of cyberstalking

On May 22, the Oxford Police Department responded to the 100 block of Heritage Drive for reported disturbance.

After investigation, Christopher Paul Parker, 44, of Amory, Mississippi, was charged with two counts of Burglary and one count of Cyberstalking.

Parker was taken into custody on June 2nd, 2022 and transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center. Parker was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge and issued a $30,000 bond.

The Oxford Police Department thanks the Northpointe Police Department in Tuscaloosa County, Alabama for their assistance in this case.