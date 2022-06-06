“Gut punch to consumers”: Mississippi average gas prices rise even higher

Published 11:28 am Monday, June 6, 2022

By Maya Martin

Crude oil prices surged to nearly $100 per barrel after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, prompting worry among U.S. consumers that gas prices will continue to skyrocket. (Ton Webster)

Average gasoline prices in Mississippi have risen 28.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.43/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 2,014 stations in Mississippi. Prices in Mississippi are 54.0 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.75/g higher than a year ago. The price of diesel has risen 11.5 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.62 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Mississippi was priced at $4.14/g yesterday while the most expensive was $5.09/g, a difference of 95.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $4.14/g while the highest was $5.09/g, a difference of 95.0 cents per gallon.

Oxford’s cheapest station is priced at $4.37/g and the most expensive at $4.59/g, an increase from last week’s price range of  $4.19 to $4.29/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 26.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.85/g today. The national average is up 56.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.81/g higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Mississippi and the national average going back ten years:
June 6, 2021: $2.68/g (U.S. Average: $3.04/g)
June 6, 2020: $1.65/g (U.S. Average: $2.02/g)
June 6, 2019: $2.33/g (U.S. Average: $2.77/g)
June 6, 2018: $2.62/g (U.S. Average: $2.94/g)
June 6, 2017: $2.08/g (U.S. Average: $2.36/g)
June 6, 2016: $2.10/g (U.S. Average: $2.36/g)
June 6, 2015: $2.47/g (U.S. Average: $2.76/g)
June 6, 2014: $3.39/g (U.S. Average: $3.66/g)
June 6, 2013: $3.25/g (U.S. Average: $3.63/g)
June 6, 2012: $3.25/g (U.S. Average: $3.56/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Baton Rouge- $4.41/g, up 25.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.15/g.
Jackson- $4.44/g, up 30.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.14/g.
Louisiana- $4.42/g, up 23.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.19/g.

“After a blistering week of gas prices jumping in nearly every town, city, state and area possible, more bad news is on the horizon. It now appears not if, but when, we’ll hit that psychologically critical $5 national average,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Gasoline inventories continue to decline even with demand softening due to high prices, a culmination of less refining capacity than we had prior to Covid and strong consumption, a situation that doesn’t look to improve drastically anytime soon.

“Nine states have average gas prices that stand beyond the $5 per gallon mark, with more set to join in the days and weeks ahead. In addition, diesel prices also stand at a record high, a second gut-punch to consumers which pushes prices of most goods higher.”

Check the current prices in the Oxford area with GasBuddy.com at www.gasbuddy.com/gasprices/mississippi/oxford.

