OPD arrests suspect in Frontage Road burglary

On Thursday, June 2, the Oxford Police Department responded to the Cambridge Station Apartment Homes located on 800 block of Frontage Road for a disturbance.

After investigation, Larry Thomas Flanagan, 19, of Grenada, Mississippi, was charged with Burglary of an Occupied Dwelling.

Flanagan was arrested and taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $20,000 bond.

The Oxford Police Department thanks the Grenada County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in this case.