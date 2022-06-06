OPD arrests suspect in Frontage Road burglary

Published 7:38 pm Monday, June 6, 2022

By Maya Martin

On Thursday, June 2, the Oxford Police Department responded to the Cambridge Station Apartment Homes located on 800 block of Frontage Road for a disturbance.

After investigation, Larry Thomas Flanagan, 19, of Grenada, Mississippi, was charged with Burglary of an Occupied Dwelling.

Flanagan was arrested and taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $20,000 bond.

The Oxford Police Department thanks the Grenada County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in this case.

