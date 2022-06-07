Domestic disturbance check leads to Thaxton man’s arrest for weapon possession

Published 4:17 pm Tuesday, June 7, 2022

By Maya Martin

On Thursday, June 2, the Oxford Police Department responded to the 1900 block of University Avenue for a domestic disturbance.

Officers arrived and began speaking with the reporting party.

Information was gathered which led to officers being able to make a traffic stop on the potential suspect. During this time, officers located a firearm and ammunition inside the vehicle of Scottie Smithey, 50, of Thaxton, Mississippi.

Smithey was found to be a convicted felon and was taken into custody for possession of a weapon by a felon.

Smithey was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge and issued a $20,000 bond.

More News

Live Updates: Mississippi Primary Election 1st Congressional District Results

Mississippi Primary Election seeing low voter turnout

Tishomingo County ER doctor sentenced to prison for tax evasion

Tupelo man charged with sexual battery of a juvenile

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    How do you feel about Daylight Saving Time?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...