Live Updates: Mississippi Primary Election 1st Congressional District Results

Published 7:01 pm Tuesday, June 7, 2022

By Maya Martin

This post will log the real time results from the Primary Election for the 1st Congressional District in Lafayette County. Check back regularly for real time results.

7:56 p.m. Results for eight precincts out of 18 total

1st Congressional District – Democrat U.S. House of Representatives

Hunter Avery – 19 votes – 15.99%

Dianne Black – 493 votes – 83.00%W

Write-in totals – 6 votes – 1.01%

Total votes cast: 594

1st Congressional District – Republican U.S. House of Representatives

Trent Kelly – 480 votes – 87.59%

Mark D. Strauss – 65 votes – 11.86%

Write-in totals – 3 votes – 0.55%

Total votes cast: 548

