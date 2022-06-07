Live Updates: Mississippi Primary Election 1st Congressional District Results
Published 7:01 pm Tuesday, June 7, 2022
This post will log the real time results from the Primary Election for the 1st Congressional District in Lafayette County. Check back regularly for real time results.
7:56 p.m. Results for eight precincts out of 18 total
1st Congressional District – Democrat U.S. House of Representatives
Hunter Avery – 19 votes – 15.99%
Dianne Black – 493 votes – 83.00%W
Write-in totals – 6 votes – 1.01%
Total votes cast: 594
1st Congressional District – Republican U.S. House of Representatives
Trent Kelly – 480 votes – 87.59%
Mark D. Strauss – 65 votes – 11.86%
Write-in totals – 3 votes – 0.55%
Total votes cast: 548