Mississippi election: 1st Congressional District ballot

Mississippi holds party primaries today for its four U.S. House seats, with three Republicans and one Democrat seeking reelection including Republican Rep. Trent Kelly. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. If runoffs are needed, they will be June 28.

Kelly won a 2015 special election in north Mississippi’s 1st Congressional District after serving as district attorney for several counties in north Mississippi. He is endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

Kelly is challenged in the Republican primary by Mark D. Strauss, who has a picket fence near his home painted with slogans including “Trump Won” and ” COVID tests are poison.”

The 1st District Democratic primary is between two first-time candidates. Hunter Avery says he supports Medicare for all, and Dianne Black says she wants to expand access to health care and fight climate change.