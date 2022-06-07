Three Oxford men arrested for armed robbery of University Avenue business

Published 4:10 pm Tuesday, June 7, 2022

By Maya Martin

On May 31, the Oxford Police Department responded to the 1900 block of University Avenue for a reported armed robbery.

The suspects were quickly identified and located and taken into custody without incident.

After investigation, Lakerrian Ruffin, 19, of Oxford was charged with armed robbery. Austin Thompson, 20, and Dewayne Pegues, 18, both of Oxford as well, were both charged with accessory after the fact.

Ruffin, Thompson, and Pegues were each taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for their initial bond hearing where Ruffin was issued a $15,000 bond. Thompson and Pegues were each issued $5,000 bonds.

