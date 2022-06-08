Ain’t got time for the summertime blues

I pulled the hose from one patch of parched lawn to the other thinking that it would be wonderful to have an afternoon shower. The other thought that entered my mind was one of delight that I could tool around outside with more ease than in years past. The blessing of excellent medical care is one I don’t take for granted, at least since I have my new bionic hip and know what a difference it has made.

This morning was the first day of water aerobics, and the water was delicious.

“Hi Debbie, Hi Nancy. Has anyone heard from Janet? I hope she comes today; I haven’t seen her in a while.”

Soon the pool was filled with conversation and laughter mixed in with a little exercise to boot. It was wonderful to see the ladies, many of whom I hadn’t seen since last summer. The leader of our class is elderly, but full of life. She takes her roll seriously, and even plans get togethers for the class during the off months.

Thank goodness the class is early before the sun makes outside activities uncomfortable. Even in the early morning most of the ladies don sunhats and shades to protect their skin from too many rays. As I looked around the pool this morning I noticed that many had really cool looking hats that matched their suits. The baseball cap that I borrowed from my hubby, Mike, did the job, but I can’t say it was glamorous. I can’t say that it matched my suit, and actually I can’t even say that it was cute.

So what’s a girl to do? I suppose I must force myself to go shopping I say with a wink since I love shopping. I love shopping, but I absolutely hate shopping for new bathing suits. In order to find a coordinating hat and maybe a cute cover up I will probably have to try on a few.

Perhaps the mirrors at the department stores are purchased from a traveling circus that exaggerates a person’s size. That must be the problem because when I squeeze into a new suit and look in the mirror I am totally shocked at the rather large person looking back at me! All jokes aside, finding a flattering bathing suit takes time, and a healthy dose of self-confidence. Confidence not so much that I look great in a swimsuit, but confidence that I’m doing my best to stay healthy and accept my body while always trying to stay in shape.

I know people who chose not to get in a pool because they don’t look 25 or even 40 anymore. I know others who don’t wear shorts because they think they don’t look attractive enough. Everyone has to do what makes him or her comfortable, I know. But I’m going to put on my swimsuit with my matching hat that I have yet to find and enjoy the sweet, sweet summertime!

Jan Penton Miller writes a weekly column for The Oxford Eagle.