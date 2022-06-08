Failure to return rental car leads to Panola County woman’s arrest for embezzlement

Published 4:31 pm Wednesday, June 8, 2022

By Maya Martin

A Panola County woman was arrested for embezzlement after the Oxford Police Department investigated a report of an unreturned rental vehicle.

On Thursday, the OPD took a walk-in report regarding a rental vehicle that had been kept beyond the agreed-upon timeframe.

Alma Nelson, 45, of Courtland, Mississippi, was charged with embezzlement under contract after an investigation.

Nelson was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for her initial bond hearing and issued a $2,500 bond.

The Oxford Police Department thanks the Panola County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in this case.

More News

Readers ponder the future of how we pay for roads, bridges

Oxford woman charged with first-degree murder, issued a $1 million bond

OPD identify suspect in shooting on University Avenue, charges him with aggravated assault

Victim in University Avenue shooting confirmed to be Delta Dog employee

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    How do you feel about Daylight Saving Time?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...