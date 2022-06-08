Jail Log from the Lafayette County Detention Center for June 3 to June 6

This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.

June 3

Jason Smith, 43. Charge: Domestic violence. There is no mention of where this case will be heard.

Matthew Britt, 33. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Chadwick Moore, 34. Charge: Possession of paraphernalia. This case will be heard in Justice court.

June 4

Kaitlyn Summerville, 21. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Blake Solorck, 25. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Bobby Michael III, 22. Charge: Public intoxication. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Jadarrius Turner, 26. Charge: Hold for Panola County. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Tayler Beard, 26. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

David Haynie, 27. Charge: Driving with a suspended license. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Brittany Malone, 31. Charge: Possession of paraphernalia. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Leonte Thompson, 30. Charge: Domestic violence, domestic violence warrant. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

June 5

Sean Griffin, 41. Charge: Public drunk, possession of a weapon by a felon. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Brookleigh Johnson, 22. Charge: DUI 1st, speeding. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Kimberly Polk, 26. Charge: Obstructing traffic, DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Michael Foster, 25. Charge: Capias warrant, sale of a controlled substance. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Quay Pegues, 57. Charge: Public drunk, disorderly conduct, failure to comply. This case will be heard in Justice court.

June 6

Najaivious Walker, 23. Charge: No tag, no driver’s license, no insurance, hold for Holly Springs. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Anthony Atkinson, 44. Charge: DUI 1st, possession of paraphernalia. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Braxton Womack, 30. Charge: DUI 1st, driving the wrong way. This case will be heard in Municipal court.