Kelly, Black win nominations for U.S. House of Representative seats

In a landslide win, Dianne Black wins the Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Mississippi’s 1st Congressional District and Rep. Trent Kelly wins the Republican nomination.

Black, a business owner, defeated another first-time candidate, Hunter Avery with 8,066 (79.3%) to Avery’s 2,110 votes (20.7%). Black says she wants to expand access to health care and fight climate change.

According to the New York Times’s election results for Lafayette County, the Democratic nominees received a total of 888 votes, with 83% of the Democratic ballot choosing Black and 17% choosing Avery.

With 26,822 votes (89.8%), Kelly won the Republican nomination for the 1st Congressional District over Mark D. Strauss who received 3,039 votes (10.2%). Only 95% of the votes have been reported as of Wednesday.

The same election result data chart shows that 86% of Lafayette County Republican voters voted for Kelly and 14% voted for Strauss.

Kelly will face Democrat Dianne Black in the Nov. 8 general election in north Mississippi’s 1st Congressional District.