[UPDATE] One shot, injured near University Avenue; person of interest develops into suspect

Published 11:31 am Wednesday, June 8, 2022

By Maya Martin

This article has been updated as of 1:40 p.m., June 8.

Local law enforcement has two persons of interest in custody after a shooting in the 2000 block of University Avenue. One of the persons has developed into an official suspect and formal charges are forthcoming.

Early Wednesday afternoon, the Oxford Police Department reported a large police presence in the area of businesses such as Oxford Animal Care Center, Delta Dog, Advance America, and LB’s Meat Market after a person was reportedly shot.

OPD officials said a victim had indeed been shot in the rear parking lot of businesses in the 2000 block of University Avenue, but the injury was non-life-threatening.

The owner of Delta Dog owner confirmed that the shooting did not take place inside of the establishment.

The police has not officially identified a suspect in the shooting at this time, but local authorities currently have two persons of interest in custody.

OPD, OPD’s K-9 unit, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department and the University Police Department’s K-9 unit are currently on the scene and have blocked off access to businesses in the area as the investigation continues.

Although there is not an active shooter situation, OPD warns the public to avoid the area if possible.

Information will be updated as it is released by the Oxford Police Department.

