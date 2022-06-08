Oxford writer Gerald Inmon to hold book release, reading for third novel

Oxford native and writer Gerald Inmon has released his third novel, Forest Prayer, and will hold a reading Thursday, June 9 at 6 p.m. in the Plein Air Chapel in Taylor, Mississippi.

Forest Prayer tells the story of a character, from the late 1940s through the early 2020s, who devotes his life looking for the Lord, the outdoors and his resources growing up and old with a False-Maple to duties in a jungle and rainforest.

“… This novel is about a little boy spending his life searching for the Lord,” said Inmon. “So a lot of folks need to read this one and I promise you that everybody who does read it will enjoy it.”

Inmon said he may not have the answer to everything but Forest Prayer does.

Attendees will be able to purchase Forest Prayer at half the retail price. Inmon will also have signed first editions of his first and second books Yocona Puff Adder and Camp Re-Form for $14.

Inmon said that readers will enjoy his first two books as much as his third.

“I’ll refund your money if you don’t agree after reading it that you thoroughly enjoyed it,” he said.