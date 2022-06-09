Hunter Elliott tabbed Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American

TUCSON, Ariz. – Ole Miss pitcher Hunter Elliott has been added to Collegiate Baseball Newspaper’s Freshman All-American list, announced Thursday.

With Elliott’s selection, Ole Miss has placed at least one player on Collegiate Baseball’s Freshman All-American list for a seventh straight season. The Tupelo, Mississippi, native becomes the first Rebel pitcher to make the cut since Doug Nikhazy in 2019.

An SEC All-Freshman team honoree, Elliott ranks eighth in the SEC with a 3.17 ERA, eighth lowest in the nation among freshmen. He also ranks sixth in the SEC in opponent batting average at .211. Elliott has struck out 82 batters on the year, tied for 10th most in the conference.

In league play, the rookie has excelled as well, ranking ninth in the SEC in the SEC in strikeouts (53) and 10th in ERA (3.43).

With Elliott on the hill, the Rebels have come on strong down the home stretch. Ole Miss has won four-straight games in which the freshman has started, picking up victories over Missouri, No. 9 LSU, No. 4 Texas A&M and No. 6 Miami.

