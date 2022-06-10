FNB Oxford opens new branch in response to community, business growth

Pat Patterson Parkway, the busy road connecting the growing West Oxford area, is home to FNB Oxford’s newest branch.

The location services nearly all banking needs for personal and business accounts, including consumer loans handled by Branch Manager Lauren Pace. Customers can open accounts, make deposits, withdrawals and wires, manage individual retirement accounts, receive instant-issue debit cards and order foreign currency.

“New and current customers can manage all of their banking needs at one convenient location,” Pace said. “By being able to offer a wide variety of services including consumer loans, it makes this branch a ‘one-stop shop.’”

The branch also has an interactive teller machine (iTM) open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday mornings. FNB’s iTMs, which feature live bank tellers, can handle almost all the same functions as a lobby teller, including deposits, withdrawals, check cashing, account transfers and loan payments.

FNB Oxford President and CEO John L. Barrett said the decision to open the branch in West Oxford was a response to community growth in that area. The new location, he said, will be especially convenient for customers shopping on West Jackson Avenue or attending sporting events at mTrade Park.

“As Oxford’s growth continue to push westward, we felt the need to be a part of that,” he said. “There are now so many residences and small businesses within one mile of the new location, and we wanted a convenient, accessible—and, frankly, more modern—facility nearby.”

Pace, who manages the new branch, has been with FNB for eight years. She said she has enjoyed welcoming customers since the location opened in May.

“The atmosphere is warm, fun and modern, making it easy for us to help and connect with our customers, neighbors and friends,” Pace said. “Customers can expect to be greeted with smiling faces, knowledgeable bankers and an all-around great banking experience.”

Named Oxford’s “Best Banker” by the Oxford Eagle in 2021, Pace started her career at FNB as a teller in 2014. She soon became a universal banker, then served as branch manager of the South Lamar location.

Barrett said Pace is known for the customer service and management skills she has exemplified and developed during her time at FNB.

“Lauren knows the importance of providing excellent customer service because she has proven that in her eight-year tenure at FNB,” Barrett said. “She will certainly have a capable and friendly staff to assist her as well.”

FNB will celebrate their new branch, located at 2770 George G. “Pat” Patterson Parkway, at a grand opening from 1 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28. The event, featuring “Popsicles on the Parkway” and a live broadcast with radio station Q105, is open to the public.