Lafayette County woman among Holmes College nursing graduates

The Holmes Community College Grenada Campus held a Pinning Ceremony for the graduating Associate Degree Nursing (ADN) Class of 2022 on May 10 on campus in the Corey Forum.

Gabrielle N. McAnally of Lafayette County is one of forty-one students that graduated from the program.

The Class of 2022 includes: Alyssa A. Allen of Holmes County, Princess D. Allen of Grenada County, Haley M. of Grenada County, Kristi E. Bagwell of Holmes County, Paisley R. Bell of Webster County, Hannah B. Blount of Grenada County, Logan C. Brower of Yalobusha County, Marissa D. Brown of Webster County, David M. Buchanan of Webster County, Joniyah Z. Campbell of Grenada County, Randi L. Cooper of Montgomery County, Madison R. Crowell of Webster County, Cameren M. Duke of Grenada County, Mary Lynn Ferguson of Grenada County, Shannon D. Foster of Montgomery County, Cierra V. Griffin of Attala County, Xena M. Handy of Humphreys County, Jennifer N. Henry of Grenada County, Kendria Q. Hopson of Grenada County, Wisdom R. James of Holmes County, Ja’Kenia D. Jones of Montgomery County, Ashlyn B. Kerr of Holmes County, Sarah E. Lamkin of Grenada County, Andrea R. Leach of Holmes County, Kara E.Love of Webster County, Cherry N. Mathis of Panola County, Karen N. Mims of Grenada County, Emily P. Palmer, Samuel D. Pullen of Yalobusha County, Austin W. Ruthelford of Grenada County, Billy G. Salley, II of Webster County, Earnestine Y. Sayles of Tate County, Tinesha L. Shelley of Lee County, Shantrice K. Smith of Holmes County, Jelisa Stanford of Panola County, Christacia T. Stasher of Holmes County, Summer L. Stevens of Carroll County, Keaundra L. Thomas of Tallahatchie County, Abby L. Vaughan of Webster County and Kristen L. Worley of Grenada County.

For more information about the ADN program on the Grenada Campus, contact Assistant Program Director Dr. Theresa Hargett, Ed.D, MSN, RN, at thargett@holmescc.edu or (662) 227-2305.