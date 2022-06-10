Myrtle man causes disturbance, is arrested and charged with weapon possession

Published 9:16 am Friday, June 10, 2022

By Maya Martin

On Sunday, June 5, the Oxford Police Department was dispatched to the 100 block of Heritage Drive for a man causing a disturbance in a business.

After investigation, officers discovered that the man, later identified as Sean Griffin, 41, of Myrtle, Mississippi, was a convicted felon in possession of weapons.

Griffin was taken into custody without incident and charged with felon in possession of a weapon and taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $10,000 bond.

