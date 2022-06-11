Jail Log from the Lafayette County Detention Center for June 7 to June 10

This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.

June 7

Jesse Leech, 29. Charge: Domestic violence – simple assault. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Alexandria Griste, 29. Charge: First-degree murder. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

June 8

Michael Burt, 69. Charge: Aggravated assault. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Tiarra White, 23. Charge: DUI 1st, no insurance, child endangerment. This case will be heard in Justice court.

John McGee Jr., 39. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Justice court.

June 9

Deontae Harris, 30. Charge: Contempt of court warrant. There is no mention of where this case will be heard.

June 10

Zavious Armstrong, 27. Charge: Serving city time. This case will be heard in Municipal court.