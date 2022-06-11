Jail Log from the Lafayette County Detention Center for June 7 to June 10
Published 12:30 pm Saturday, June 11, 2022
This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.
June 7
Jesse Leech, 29. Charge: Domestic violence – simple assault. This case will be heard in Justice court.
Alexandria Griste, 29. Charge: First-degree murder. This case will be heard in Circuit court.
June 8
Michael Burt, 69. Charge: Aggravated assault. This case will be heard in Circuit court.
Tiarra White, 23. Charge: DUI 1st, no insurance, child endangerment. This case will be heard in Justice court.
John McGee Jr., 39. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Justice court.
June 9
Deontae Harris, 30. Charge: Contempt of court warrant. There is no mention of where this case will be heard.
June 10
Zavious Armstrong, 27. Charge: Serving city time. This case will be heard in Municipal court.