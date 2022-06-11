Sunday at The Grove: The Summer Sunset Series begins

The Summer Sunset Series kicked off on Sunday, June 5 with the 50th-anniversary celebration of the Yoknapatawpha Arts Council as well as the 25th anniversary of “Thacker Mountain Radio Show.”

Guests were served cake, decorated to commemorate YAC’s 25th birthday, and punch as guests listened to a live “Thacker Mountain Radio Show” broadcast.

Other guests brought their own snacks and picnic baskets as they enjoyed the radio show and performances by musical acts like Madrik, a seven-piece band featuring musicians with influences from house, hip-hop, drum and bass to pop, funk and soul.

Summer Sunset Series is a free community event made possible through a collaboration of Visit Oxford, Yoknapatawpha Arts Council, the UM Center for the Study of Southern Culture and the University Museum. Each Sunday night in June, locals and visitors can bring a blanket or lawn chair and set up their own picnic to enjoy live music. All events are free and begin at 6 p.m.