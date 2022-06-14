Fatal crash on US 278 kills one Batesville man; two others escape serious injury

Published 4:04 pm Tuesday, June 14, 2022

By Maya Martin

A Batesville man died as the result of a fatal car crash on US 278 on Tuesday in Lafayette County.

On June 14, at approximately 8:20 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the crash on US 278.

A 2011 Toyota Pickup driven by Cody T. Gaines, 28, of Batesville was traveling east on US 278 when it collided with the rear of a 2017 Mack Dump Truck driven by Jackie W. Daniels, 63, of Water Valley also traveling east on US 278.

Gaines received fatal injuries from the crash. 

Daniels and Gaines’ passenger Van D. Faulkner, 57, of Holly Springs, Mississippi were treated and released at the scene.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

