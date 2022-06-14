Heat Advisory extended to Wednesday as Mid-South suffers heat waves

Another Heat Advisory has been placed on Lafayette County from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday as dangerously hot conditions and heat index values in the triple digits persist.

The prior Heat Advisory for today is in place from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. as well.

“This is some pretty serious, dangerous heat that the good chunk of the middle part of the country is going to be dealing with,” said meteorologist Ari Sarsalari.

This advisory affects portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East Arkansas and Southeast Missouri.

Residents will experience extreme heat and humidity that could significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

“Heat index forecast is what it feels like outside and that’s really the most important number,” Sarsalari said. “It factors in the humidity… During the day, triple digits and then when you wake up in the morning it still feels like its in the 80s. That’s the thing that always sticks with me about heat waves, it’s just how hot it feels in the morning.”

For Tuesday’s Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 106 expected. For Wednesday’s advisory, heat index values up to 107 expected.

Meteorologists state as we head towards the weekend, the heat will compress back into the plains, especially the central and northern plains.

“It’ll be less above average in parts of the east and it’ll be way above average temperature wise in the plains,” Sarsalari said.

Several days of heat index values above 100 degrees are expected this week. The effects of heat stress can increase with prolonged exposure over consecutive days.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

A heat stroke is considered an emergency and you are advised to call 911 should one occur.