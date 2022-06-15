Jail Log from the Lafayette County Detention Center for June 10 to June 13

This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.

June 10

Eucrest Sears, 21. Charge: Trespassing. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Kamiraye Lay, 20. Charge: Trespassing. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Ernest Edwards, 43. Charge: Hold for Lauerdale. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Brian Vasquez, 22. Charge: DUI. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Keyron Pegues, 32. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Deshawn McNeal, 30. Charge: Writ child support. This case will be heard in Chancery court.

Erin Jefcoat, 20. Charge: Careless driving, speeding. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

James Wells, 59. Charge: Disturbing the peace. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Brittany Jackson, 31. Charge: Bench warrant – failure to appear. This case will be heard in Justice court.

June 11

Micah Fugham, 19. Charge: DUI, careless driving, possession of alcohol by a minor. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Stanley Carothers, 58. Charge: DUI 1st, speeding. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

June 12

Jonathan Gourley, 19. Charge: Domestic violence, fake ID. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Blake Rogers, 23. Charge: DUI 1st. The case will be heard in Municipal court.

Keilan Buford, 22. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Daniel Walton, 22. Charge: Resisting arrest, capias warrant, disorderly conduct, public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Kimberly Adams, 30. Charge: Domestic violence. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Darrell Daniel, 20. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Robert Smith, 55. Charge: Public drunk, hold for Metro. There is no mention of where this case will be heard.

Franklin Carranza Oriedo, 35. Charge: Domestic violence. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

June 13

Chris Fuller, 25. Charge: Possession of paraphernalia – warrant. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Michael Thweath, 18. Charge: Malicious mischief. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Patrick Plarico, 27. Charge: Probation violation. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Rajes Hodges, 24. Charge: DUI other. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Kevin Rieck, 35. Charge: Hold for DeSoto County. There is no mention of where this case will be heard.