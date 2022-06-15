MDOT issues Oxford University Transit over $80k for vehicle insurance

The Mississippi Transportation Commission recently announced the award of approximately $3.2 million in funding for multimodal transportation projects throughout the Northern District.

The Commission approved the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) to award grants to regional and municipal airports, ports, railroads and public transit systems throughout Mississippi.

“The multimodal nature of our transportation network today and tomorrow is clear,” said Commissioner John Caldwell, Northern Transportation District. “Each community grant is another piece to an intricate puzzle of economic opportunity. When we all work together and our transportation network is connected on land, sea and air, we all win.”

Funding for these multimodal grants comes from the Multimodal Transportation Improvement Fund. Money from this fund is allocated specifically to support multimodal grants each year. Grant applications, which include project details and funds requested, are reviewed and approved by a multimodal committee specific to each separate mode of transportation.

Two ports received funding.

Lowndes Co. Port, $327,188 – barge loading hopper purchase and rehabilitation.

Yellow Creek Port, $460,300 – barge loading equipment.

Six airports received funding.

Booneville-Baldwyn Airport, $272,250 – fuel system improvements.

George M. Bryan Field, $188,432 – south hangar ramp expansion, renovation, and related.

Golden Triangle Regional Airport, $154,526 – aircraft parking ramp construction and rehabilitation.

Monroe County Airport $171,406, – agriculture aircraft operations apron.

Panola County Airport, $412,040 – 100’x 150’ hangar construction.

Tunica Municipal Airport, $245,243 – av-gas self-serve.

Five public transits received funding.

Aaron Henry Community Health Services, $101,690 – buses and insurance.

Mississippi Valley State University Mass Transit, $39,782 – bus, and insurance.

Northeast Mississippi Community Services, $84,000 – vehicle insurance.

Oxford University Transit, $85,834 – vehicle insurance.

Starkville-MSU Area Rapid Transit – (SMART). $161,000 – buses and insurance.

Two railroads received funding.

Yellow Creek Port North Access Rail, $400,000 – construct rail spur for FerrouSouth to drop their scrap metal.

Mississippi Alabama Railroad Authority, $391,545 – repair damaged double 6’x 9’ box culvert and stabilize failed slopes at mile post 540.