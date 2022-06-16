Federal post offices, banks closed for federal holiday Juneteenth

Juneteenth draws closer and many federal businesses will observe the holiday.

Since Juneteenth falls on a Sunday this year, federal banks will close on Monday, June 20. Tellers and other staff will have the day off, and drive-through service is typically closed, too, unless it’s automated. ATMs should still be accessible for customers.

However, some major banks choose not to observe the federal holiday and will remain open on Monday. Please check your chosen bank’s hours in advance.

The United States Postal Service will be closed Monday as well in observance of Juneteenth.

Some UPS store locations will observe the holiday on Sunday, June 19 and will be closed. It is advised to check your local store hours.

UPS Domestic Ground, Air & International and UPS Forwarding will also be closed on Sunday. Stores will reopen the following Monday.